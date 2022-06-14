Team Modi Turns Heat on Rahul

As many as 459 Congress party men, including 26 MPs and 5 legislators from different state Assemblies, were detained during Congress’ protest march against the summon issued to Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, reports India Daily Newsdesk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for home late on Monday after being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald matter for about ten hours, over two sessions.



He has again been summoned for Tuesday.



Gandhi reportedly corrected a few things in his statements, due to he had to wait for more time at ED headquarters, according to sources.

The interrogation began at 11 am on Monday morning. The first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break. The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to COVID-related issues.

Rahul Gandhi’s questioning resumed the probe for the second round at around 3.45 pm on Monday.

Speaking on the matter on Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also in Delhi to extend support to Gandhi, said, “This kind of behaviour is not good. People will not like it. Nobody should have any objection if the law will take its own course. But we object to the misuse of ED, CBI and IT that is being done.”

“We should follow the course of law, only then will the nation function. Law should be equal for everyone. But the targetted summons being sent to leaders, in poll-bound states, Income Tax, ED, and Central Bureau of Investigation raids take place. That is wrong,” he added.

On Monday, Gandhi arrived at the ED’s office in the national capital with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amid a huge march by the party workers along with him to the office.

Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party’s Satyagraha march.

Following the day-long protest, the Congress party said that senior leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party’s protest in support of Rahul Gandhi.

“When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack! Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days. I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow,” Chidambaram tweeted.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur hit back at Congress, saying that the country now knows Congress party supports corruption.

“Congress’s real face has come to light. Why is Rahul Gandhi scared? If he’s not done anything wrong, he should let ED do its job. Would the law change for 1 party and 1 family? The country now knows Congress party supports corruption,” he said.

26 MPs, 5 MLAs among 459 detained

As many as 459 Congress partymen, including 26 MPs and 5 legislators from different state Assemblies, were on Monday detained during Congress’ protest march in the national capital against the summon issued to Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, a police officer said.



“15 members of Lok Sabha, including leader of opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, 11 members of Rajya Sabha, including KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, five MLAs of different state Assemblies and other functionaries/workers of the Congress were among the total 459 detained in New Delhi for not following lawful directions of police for maintenance of law & order,” said Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Singh Kalsi.



The Congress had planned to carry out a march in the wake of its leader Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate’s office on Monday. The ED had summoned Rahul Gandhi on Monday and party chief Sonia Gandhi on June 23 in connection with the National Herald case for alleged misappropriation funds.

The district police did not grant permission for the protest in view of the prevailing circumstances.



The Special CP said the Secretary, AICC, in a letter addressed to the police had categorically assured that the gathering will not accompany VIPs to the ED office but as soon as Rahul Gandhi left for the ED office, many Congress leaders along with workers and functionaries started proceeding along with him in the form of a procession.



Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that he was manhandled by the police.

ALSO READ-Jeremy Corbyn meets Rahul Gandhi in London

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]