Tehran slams new US sanctions on Iranian nationals, firms

Iran has condemned Washington’s decision to sanction a number of Iranian nationals and companies on the “baseless accusation” of cyberattacks.



In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday that the US insistence “on resorting to petty, illegal and abnormal moves against independent governments and nations show the inability of the US statesmen to correctly understand global equations and to adapt themselves accordingly”.



“False propaganda campaigns and spreading misinformation against Iran is part of the failed Iranophobic policy of the US government, which will get nowhere,” Kanaani added.



The Spokesman stressed that the US, which had turned a blind eye to numerous cyberattacks against Iran, “is in no position to level such accusations against others”.



In a statement on Wednesday, the US Treasury accused the “group of Iran-based malicious cyber actors” of compromising networks based in the US and other nations since at least 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.



The new sanctions come shortly after sanctions announced last week targeting Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security over so-called “malign cyber activities” as the two countries struggle to find a way back into the 2015 nuclear deal.

No change in stance over n-talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Iran’s position in the negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal has not been changed.



Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday made the remarks in an Instagram report about his telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi.



Noting that Iran and other negotiating parties have made a lot of efforts to reach an agreement over the past few months, the Iranian Foreign Minister told al-Busaidi that “Iran has always adhered to the process of dialogue and exchange of messages to lift sanctions, and the only obstacle to an agreement is the lack of realism and necessary determination on the part of the US.”



Iran has repeatedly shown “sufficient determination and goodwill” necessary to achieve a good, strong and stable agreement, and “there has been no change in Iran’s positions,” he said.



For his part, al-Busaidi emphasised the importance of reaching an agreement and returning all parties to their commitments, Xinhua news agency reported.



Iran and the US have been indirectly exchanging views about a recent EU proposal aimed at resolving the outstanding issues on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

