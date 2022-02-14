According to Jawad al-Tibi, director of the supervision committee to build the hospital, the Emirati field hospital comprises three Oxygen generation stations, electric generators, and medical equipment…reports Asian Lite News

A new field hospital funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) treating coronavirus patients was inaugurated in the Gaza Strip, according to health officials.



Yousef Abu al-Reesh, the undersecretary of the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, told reporters that the hospital was named after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, reports Xinhua news agency.



He added that the field hospital, built on eight dunums (0.8 hectares) at the European Hospital in Khan Younis city includes 216 beds, 56 of which are designated for critical and severe cases.



The opening of the hospital came as officials warned that there are obstacles facing the health ministry in Gaza to combat the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.



“Opening the hospital shows part of the ongoing UAE support,” Abu al-Reesh said, adding that the UAE had previously donated an oxygen station, ambulances, vaccines, and medicines to Gaza.



According to Jawad al-Tibi, director of the supervision committee to build the hospital, the Emirati field hospital comprises three Oxygen generation stations, electric generators, and medical equipment.



The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 13 fatalities and 1,871 new Covid-19 cases in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, adding that 5,979 recoveries were recorded.

In January, the Gaza Strip has received a medical supplies convoy provided by the UAE, containing one million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to fight COVID-19.

The convoy arrived in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Border Crossing, and was the largest medical support of its kind provided by the UAE to Gaza since the outbreak of the pandemic.

These vaccines were distributed immediately to vaccination centres to encourage people to get vaccinated as the Gaza Strip enters its fourth wave of the pandemic.

Ghazi Hamad, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development, thanked the UAE for its significant assistance, which comes at a critical time when the Gaza Strip is exposed to its fourth wave, to enhance the health sector’s countermeasures of the pandemic.

In a press conference held at the Rafah Border Crossing after the shipment arrival, Hamad said, “The medical supplies shipment is large and appreciated from our brothers in the UAE.”

He also thanked the Emirati leadership for the generous donation of medical equipment and the establishment of the UAE Hospital.

Former Palestinian Health Minister, Jawad al-Tibi, said, “The health sector is one of the time-consuming sectors, and we are facing a global pandemic that requires unremitting efforts.”

He said, “The UAE sends aid after aid in order to support our steadfastness and address difficulties and disease in the Gaza Strip,” adding that, “This batch of UAE assistance came at the appropriate time to support the health sector and vaccinate students.”

