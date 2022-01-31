The United Arab Emirates (UAE) air defence systems have intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement from Yemen, the UAE Defence Ministry informs…reports Asian Lite News

The ministry said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday that the “air defence had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country.”

The UAE defence ministry specified that there were no casualties.

“The attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas,” the ministry said.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) affirmed that the air traffic movement is normal and all flights are operating as usual.

In a statement on Monday, the GCAA affirmed that ”There is no impact on flights and airports resulting from the interception of the ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia on the country.”

The GCAA also called on the public to refer to official sources for all information and udpates.

This was the third Houthi attack against the UAE since the start of January. Last Monday, the UAE air defence intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis, the remains of the missiles fell in the Abu Dhabi area. Earlier in January, several Houthi drones targeted the UAE capital including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, killing three people and injuring six others.

The Houthi rebels say their attacks are a response to the UAE’s involvement in hostilities against the movement in Yemen. (ANI/Sputnik)

