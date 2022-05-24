Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in a virtual meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs…reports Asian Lite News

The meeting was hosted by Wang Yi, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister, and attended by foreign ministers, including those of the five BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa).

A BRICS Plus conference was held as part of the main meeting with ministers from countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Argentina, Nigeria, Senegal, and Thailand.

BRICS Plus is a new phase in the expansion of BRICS – already known for its combined economic growth potential – that aims to welcome more countries and enhance economic conditions.

During the conference, Al Sayegh discussed the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a beacon for peace and tolerance, and a centre for development and advancement on both regional and global levels.

Al Sayegh affirmed the importance of forming blocs to face the global challenges and bridge the gap between economies. He also discussed the UAE’s current active role in blocs, such as the G20 and BRICS, as well as new initiatives, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank, and the New Development Bank.

Concluding the meeting, members agreed to commit to multilateralism, uphold the principles of the UN Charter and increase the representation of developing markets in global governance, as well as cooperate further to tackle the pandemic, promote shared development, and strengthen solidarity and cooperation.

