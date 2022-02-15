Lord Ahmad discussed the close cooperation and ties between the UK and Bahrain which reflects a historical and prosperous friendship between the two Kingdoms dating back 200 years…reports Asian Lite News

Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth reaffirmed the close ties between the United Kingdom and Bahrain during his first visit to the state as part of his Human Rights portfolio.

During a two-day visit to Manama, Lord Ahmad met Bahraini officials, Heads of the Human Rights Oversight bodies and faith leaders to discuss key areas across a wide range of issues.

At a meeting with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Lord Ahmad discussed the close cooperation and ties between the UK and Bahrain which reflects an historical and prosperous friendship between the two Kingdoms dating back 200 years, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Bahrain is a close ally and friend to the UK and we look forward to continuing to work together for the benefit of all,” Lord Ahmad said.

“This was my first visit to Bahrain and it’s been fantastic to build on the historic UK-Bahrain relationship, discussing the human rights landscape and challenges, and reflecting on how the UK can best support Bahrain in its work and initiatives going forward.”

Lord Ahmad later met Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Abdullatif Al Zayani, where they further reflected on the strong bilateral relationship. Lord Ahmad congratulated the Minister for Bahrain’s efforts to ensure that all residents had been able to enjoy equal access to healthcare and social support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Completing the visit, Lord Ahmad engaged with Bahrain’s human rights oversight bodies to learn directly how their important work contributes to the continued development of rights for ordinary residents. Speaking with officials, Lord Ahmad reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to support Bahrain’s work in this area.

Israeli PM arrives in Bahrain

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the capital of Bahrain, Manama, on the first official visit by the head of the Israeli government, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

At the airport, Bennett was met by a guard of honour, Bahrain’s foreign and industry ministers, the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain and other high-ranking officials.

On Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister is scheduled to meet with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and King.

