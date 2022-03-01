The meeting will be also attended by President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell…reports Asian Lite News

Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will deliver a speech at an extraordinary session of the European Parliament on Ukraine on Tuesday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported that Zelenskyy will speak at the parliament after 11:00 GMT.

President @vonderleyen, together with Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa, will address the @Europarl_EN extraordinary plenary at 12.30 on the Russian aggression against Ukraine.



Watch the live streaming on EbS+ at 12:30 CET 👇 https://t.co/rxh0Ng972F pic.twitter.com/6U4S0qxNNX — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 1, 2022

“The @Europarl_EN #EPlenary meets at 12:30 to discuss Russian invasion of #Ukraine. President @ZelenskyyUa & Speaker @r_stefanchuk will join & speak to the world,” Metsola tweeted.

The meeting will be also attended by President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. (ANI/Sputnik)

