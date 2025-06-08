Kyiv Awaits Russian Retaliation

A Western diplomatic source confirmed Russia’s response had begun but warned it would likely intensify…reports Asian Lite News

The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full retaliation for Ukraine’s daring drone assault last weekend is still pending and could unfold as a significant, multifaceted strike, U.S. officials have told media on condition of anonymity.

Though Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv on Friday—described as a response to Ukraine’s recent “terrorist acts”—American officials say the more potent phase of retaliation is yet to come. They anticipate that Putin’s reprisal will be “asymmetrical,” targeting different assets than those struck in Ukraine’s drone operation.

“The main strike hasn’t happened yet,” said one U.S. official, who added it could occur “within days.” Another official suggested the forthcoming assault may employ a range of aerial capabilities, including missiles, drones, and possibly intermediate-range ballistic weapons.

The officials declined to reveal intelligence specifics or potential targets. However, the overall assessment points to a response that is not merely military in nature but also symbolic—aimed at shaking Ukrainian morale and reinforcing Putin’s image of control.

A Western diplomatic source confirmed Russia’s response had begun but warned it would likely intensify, targeting symbolic sites such as government buildings or intelligence headquarters in Kyiv.

“It will be huge, vicious, and unrelenting,” said another senior Western diplomat. “But the Ukrainians are brave people.”

Military analysts believe Moscow may seek to punish Ukraine’s domestic intelligence agency, the SBU, believed to have played a central role in the recent drone campaign. Michael Kofman, a Russia expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the SBU’s headquarters or regional intelligence centers could be primary targets. Russian forces might also attempt to hit Ukraine’s defense manufacturing sites.

However, Kofman cautioned that Russia’s options may be limited. “Russia is already committing a significant portion of its firepower in Ukraine. Its ability to dramatically escalate beyond current levels is constrained,” he said.

Kazan: Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit narrow format session on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. (Photo: IANS)

Operation ‘Spider’s Web’

Ukraine’s unprecedented drone assault on Sunday, known as “Operation Spider’s Web,” reportedly involved 117 drones launched from deep within Russian territory. The United States assesses that up to 20 Russian warplanes were hit, with around 10 destroyed—lower than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s estimate but still a serious blow to Russian air capabilities.

The attack, prepared over 18 months, saw drones smuggled close to air bases using civilian trucks. Some of the targeted aircraft were believed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, delivering not just a tactical hit but a psychological shock to the Kremlin.

While Moscow has denied losing any planes, Russian military bloggers have reported serious damage to a dozen aircraft.

In a post on social media, former U.S. President Donald Trump said Putin had spoken with him by phone on Wednesday, expressing a need to respond. “I told him: Don’t do it,” Trump told reporters later. “But again, there’s a lot of hatred.”

The embassies of Russia and Ukraine in Washington, as well as the White House, declined to comment on the situation.