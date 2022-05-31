Zelensky said the Ukrainian authorities would work to modernize the country’s infrastructure, adding that new residential buildings in Ukraine would be equipped with bomb shelters…reports Asian Lite News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military during a working trip to the eastern city of Kharkiv, the presidential press service reported.

During his visit, the president inspected destroyed residential buildings in the city and heard reports from the military and law enforcement agencies on the situation in the region, according to a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website.

Zelensky said the Ukrainian authorities would work to modernize the country’s infrastructure, adding that new residential buildings in Ukraine would be equipped with bomb shelters.

“We have to find funds, credit lines. The state must ensure this in terms of guarantees, and the leaders of cities and regions must find great projects and money,” he said. ■

NO NUKE OPTION

Russia’s ambassador to Britain Andrei Kelin said that he does not believe his country will use tactical nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine, BBC reported.

The veteran ambassador said that according to Russian military rules, such weapons are not used in conflicts like this.

On the use of nuclear weapons, Mr Kelin said Russia has very strict rules for their use, mainly when the state’s existence is threatened.

“It has nothing to do with the current operation,” he told BBC.

The top diplomat said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is inexperienced and “very belligerent.”

Tactical nuclear weapons are those which can be used at relatively short distances, as opposed to “strategic” nuclear weapons which can be launched over much longer distances and raise the spectre of all-out nuclear war.

But the term still includes many types of weapon, including smaller bombs and missiles used on a battlefield. Russia is thought to have about 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons.

The BBC’s Clive Myrie asked the ambassador about comments made by UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss, who said the war will only end once Russian President Vladimir Putin removes his troops entirely.

Mr Kelin said Ms Truss was “very belligerent”.

He said she was “neither a professional military man” nor experienced as foreign secretary. “If she would like to continue the war she will prolongate the conflict,” he added.

In a sometimes terse exchange, the ambassador denied Russian forces were shelling civilians and said allegations of war crimes in the town of Bucha were a “fabrication”.

In another development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his country will continue to supply natural gas to Serbia uninterruptedly, during a phone call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Putin made the announcement to supply natural gas to Serbia on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian President and Vucic discussed bilateral relations in detail, including “steps to expand mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation,” and exchanged views on the “situation in Ukraine and developments around Kosovo,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

It added that the leaders reaffirmed their common position to strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia.

