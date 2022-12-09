Xi Cements Ties With Saudi Arabia

King Salman and President Xi Jinping signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and stressed the importance of expanding relations to set an example for developing countries….reports Asian Lie News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud yesterday received Chinese president Xi Jinping in Riyadh during his official visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, which was held at Al-Yamama Palace in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, they reviewed “the historical friendship” between Riyadh and Beijing, and ways to enhance them in various fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting culminated with the signing of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between King Salman and President Xi.

The Chinese president arrived in the Kingdom on Wednesday for a three-day visit where he will attend Saudi, Arab and Gulf summits aimed at bolstering relations and investment with China.

In a separate meeting, the crown prince welcomed Xi Jinping for an official reception ceremony at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. Chinese President expressed his thanks and appreciation for the hospitality and good reception he and the accompanying delegation received.

The crown prince and President Xi held a session of official talks, during which they reviewed aspects of partnership between both countries, and joint coordination efforts to enhance cooperation in various fields in line with their vision.

They have also discussed opportunities to invest available resources in order to achieve common interests, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts exerted in this regard, it was reported.

During the meeting, both leaders have also witnessed the exchange of a number of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding.

First deal was a harmonisation plan between the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

The second one was a memorandum of understanding in the field of hydrogen energy. It was exchanged from the Saudi side by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, and from the Chinese side by Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) He Lifeng.

They also signed an agreement for cooperation and judicial assistance in civil, commercial and personal status matters. It was exchanged from the Saudi side by Minister of Justice Dr. Waleed bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, and from the Chinese side by State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

A memorandum of Understanding in the field of encouraging direct investment was signed and exchanged by Saudi Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

Later, a ceremony was held to award President Xi an honorary doctorate in administration from King Saud University.

President of King Saud University Dr. Badran Al-Omar has announced the decision of the University’s Council to award the certificate in recognition of the achievements of President Xi and his great efforts in management and leadership, and in gratitude for the thriving relationship and continuous cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Later the crown prince also held a luncheon banquet in honour of the Chinese President.

‘New Era’

The two sides also stressed that holding China-GCC summit and Arab- Chinese summit is of particular importance in light of the current international situations, and affirmed their support for ” China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era” initiative.

Furthermore, they commended the important role of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in promoting collective cooperation between China and Arab countries, and expressed their willingness to participate in building and developing the Forum.

They also stressed the importance of joint action to strengthen strategic partnership relations between the GCC States and China, conclude a free trade agreement between the GCC and China, and work towards holding GCC-China Meeting of Ministers of Economy and Trade 6 + 1 between GCC and China.

Regarding bilateral relations, the two sides stressed the importance of continuing to expand Saudi-Chinese relations in their international framework, and setting an example of cooperation, solidarity, and mutual gain for developing countries.

The Saudi side congratulated China on the success of convening the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. In addition, the Chinese side congratulated the Kingdom for the great achievements made in the field of national development within the framework of Vision 2030.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]