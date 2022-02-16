Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Diaz, highlighting the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Cuba and their keenness to enhance their overall cooperation…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) covering the cultural and health sectors between the UAE and Cuba at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The MoU related to culture was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba.

The MoU related to cooperation in the health sector was signed by Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Luis Fernando Navarro Martinez, Deputy Minister of Public Health of Cuba.

Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between UAE and Cuba (WAM)

Following the signing of the MoUs, Sheikh Abdullah held a joint meeting with Diaz to discuss ways to enhance the cooperation between the two countries, especially in the investment, economic and commercial sectors.

They also addressed the role of Expo 2020 Dubai, organised by the UAE, in creating promising opportunities for joint cooperation, which will help create beneficial and sustainable partnerships between the two friendly countries.

Diaz stressed the key role of Expo 2020 Dubai in enhancing the cooperation between the UAE and Cuba, especially in the investment, economic and trade sectors, praising the UAE’s leading regional and international stature.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)

