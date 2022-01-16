H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria…reports Asian Lite News

During the meeting, which took place at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, the sides discussed means of enhancing ties between their countries.

They also exchanged views a number of regional and international issues of common interest, developments in the region, and the global efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate recovery.

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Algeria’s Foreign Minister

Moreover, the ministers discussed Algeria’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the strong ties that the UAE and Algeria share, and the eagerness shown in terms of boosting them from both sides.

The meeting was attended by Faris Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

ALSO READ: Abdullah bin Zayed receives Adaljiza Magno at Expo 2020

Advertisements

