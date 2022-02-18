H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Marise Payne, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia…reports Asian Lite News

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed relations between the UAE and Australia and ways to further develop them across various domains to achieve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign affairs of Australia (WAM)

The meeting also touched upon a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the visit of Foreign Minister Payne and praised the outstanding UAE-Australia ties in various fields. (WAM)

