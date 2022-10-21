Abu Dhabi-based startup tie up with Royal Family

For IllumiShare SRG, this partnership represents an important milestone in their goal of becoming a leading player in the global cryptocurrency market…reports Asian Lite News

Abu Dhabi-based startup IllumiShare SRG announces a historic business alliance with the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan from the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi. The partnership aims to lead the way for crypto market expansion efforts globally.

The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan with IllumiShare SRG is embracing the foundation of a new economic model, driven by innovation and blockchain technology.

Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO/General Manager Private Office of Sheikh Monamed bin Ahmed bin Hamadan Al Nahyan stated with pride that, “Together we will make the world a better place, where money will give the people both stability & opportunities.”

The new alliance will see IllumiShare SRG working to open the crypto market to the masses based on a digital gold standard. According to company CEO and co-founder Ben Sharon, “This is an amazing opportunity for us to work with one of the most influential families in the world and help them enter into the digital currency space.” For IllumiShare SRG, this partnership represents an important milestone in their goal of becoming a leading player in the global cryptocurrency market.

This partnership is one of the first since the Abraham Accord’s signature which established diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the State of Israel in September 2020 with a series of joint normalization statements.

In the world of cryptocurrency, UAE and Israel are both countries that have a reputation for being technology hubs, with Israel regularly ranking as one of the top countries in innovation. The UAE has also made significant strides to position itself as a global business center, including adopting blockchain technology at the governmental level.

