Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), congratulates its team on a year of superb CSR initiatives that were applied in 2021…reports Asian Lite News

The hotel’s mangrove planting project in Ajman was aimed at reducing the harmful greenhouse gases which causes climatic changes, as well as protecting these stunning local ecosystems.

On World Clean-up Day, they announced their new solution for reducing plastics waste by distributing reusable bags stitched by in-house tailors using recycling discarded linen. Another eco-friendly recycling initiative was carried out in collaboration with DGrade’s Simple Bottles, where the hotel’s PET (polyethylene terephthalate) waste is now converted into high-quality yarn for textile production. Towards the end of Q3 the ‘Swap & Shop’ event was organised where the colleagues’ pre-loved clothes and accessories were sold for the price of just AED 1.00 per item, with proceeds going to humanitarian causes.

Throughout 2021, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel took part in the “For Our Emirates We Plant” initiative from Emirates Environmental Group, converting a long-term waste management program into tree planting:

‘Green Call Project’, donating 56 used gadgets for recycling

‘Clean Up UAE Campaign’ in December

‘Can Collection Drive’ (101 kg of aluminum cans collected in 10 weeks for recycling)

‘One Root, One Communi-Tree Initiative’ – collecting 2,667 kg of cartons, papers, old newspapers/magazines in just two weeks

ALSO READ: H.E. Mohamed Bin Hadi rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell

Planting of two native trees in Al Minae, south of Ras Al Khaimah.

Health initiatives included comprehensive dental check-ups and treatments onsite for employees, a ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ talk for female colleagues during ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’, and a friendly volleyball tournament for hotel staff to mark World Mental Health Day.

‘I am very proud of the way that our team members have dedicated their time and ideas to launch some fantastic community initiatives in 2021,’ commented Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager for Northern Emirates. ‘The happiness and well-being of our guests is always at the front of our minds, that goes without saying. Ensuring that we have a positive impact on people and our environment is also very important to us, and we continue to build great partnerships with local environmental groups, as well as looking for ways to promote the health and well-being of our hard-working colleagues.’

Advertisements

