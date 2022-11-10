Dubai Gurudwara Celebrates 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji

The Dubai Gurudwara welcomed over 10,000 devotees during the Gurpurab celebrations on Tuesday. The Birth anniversary celebrations will continue on Friday 11th November at India Social & Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi from 10am to 2.30 pm followed by packed langar and on Sunday 13th November from 4.30am to 9pm at Guru Nanak Darbar Jebel Ali Dubai

The 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, Founder of the Sikh religion and the first of the 10 gurus, was celebrated in the Guru Nanak Darbar, the Sikh temple in Jebel Ali, on Tuesday 8th November 2022.

The most devout festival in the Sikh calendar, the birth anniversary was observed with special prayers from 4.30 am to 9pm. Langar (meals) was served throughout the day. Eminent raagi jatha Bhai Harjinder Singh Srinagarwale, Veer Manpreet Singh ji and several other popular religious singers, were invited to Dubai especially for the celebrations.

The Chief Guest at the event was Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General, Consulate General of India, Dubai, Mr. Satnam Singh Sandhu Chancellor, Chandigarh University Ms. Himani Sood, Vice President, Chandigarh University. Special Ardas (prayer) at the Gurudwara on this auspicious occasion was conducted for the rulers of the UAE and Prime Minister of India for good health and prosperity.

“Respecting the otherness of others is an essential part of tolerance and acceptance of religions,” said Dr. Surender Kandhari. “The UAE’s model of peaceful coexistence is an example for the world. Over 200 nationalities living together is a great example of a perfect, harmonious society. To create awareness amongst the people, the UAE Government has taken many initiatives and laws and it is our duty to follow these rules diligently”

The Birth anniversary celebrations will continue on Friday 11th November at India Social & Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi from 10am to 2.30 pm followed by packed langar and on Sunday 13th November from 4.30am to 9pm at Guru Nanak Darbar Jebel Ali Dubai.

