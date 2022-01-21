Hamad Ali Al Kaabi has presented a copy of his credentials to Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs of Austria, as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Austria…reports Asian Lite News

During the meeting that was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Vienna, the Austrian official welcomed the UAE Ambassador and expressed his best wishes for success in performing his duties and strengthening the relations between the two friendly countries.

For his part, Al Kaabi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Austria and his keenness to further promote bilateral relations across various sectors.

The meeting also touched upon prospects of fostering cooperation and further developing ties between the UAE and Austria across various fronts to serve the interests of their countries and peoples. (WAM)

