India, Oman conclude joint military drill ‘Al Najaf IV’

At Rajasthan’s Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, the 13-day Indo-Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najaf IV came to an end on Saturday. The platoon-level drill which started on August 1, 2022, came to an end with a “solemn closing ceremony.”



The aim of the exercise was to achieve inter-operability and to acquaint each other with operational procedures and combat drills in a Counter Terrorism environment under United Nations mandate. Both the armies were able to achieve the stated objectives, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement



The Indian contingent was from 18th Battalion of Mechanised Infantry Regiment and the Royal Army of Oman contingent was represented by the Sultan of Oman Parachute Regiment.



The exercise was conducted in three phases. The first phase was orientation and familiarisation with weapon, equipment, and tactical drills of each other by the participating contingents.



The second phase was combat conditioning, formulation of joint drills and putting them into practice.



The last phase was a 48 hours validation exercise of key drills and concepts learnt during the first two phases.



Both the contingents jointly took part in the validation exercise which included establishment of Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Cordon, and Search Operations, Heliborne insertion, Room Intervention drills and effective employment of ICV in Counter Terrorism environment.



The exercise also included effective employment of indigenous Advance Light Helicopter ‘Dhruv’, drones and various new generation technologies.

Overall, the exercise was a resounding success. The two armies shared valuable combat experience with respect to Counter Terrorist, Regional Security and Peace Keeping Operations in an international environment, the Ministry said.



It was another significant milestone achieved in ensuring interoperability between the two armies, strengthening the cordial relations between the two countries and another step forward towards ensuring global security, the Ministry added

