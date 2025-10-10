India, UAE Strengthen Green Partnership

At the IUCN 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh urged stronger India‑UAE climate and biodiversity cooperation….reports Asian Lite News

The government said India and the UAE have significant potential to lead in biodiversity conservation and management.

Leading the Indian delegation to Abu Dhabi for the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh, here, highlighted the avenues to strengthen India-UAE cooperation in climate action and biodiversity.

“India and the UAE, as key global partners, have a unique opportunity to collaborate on innovative solutions that address pressing environmental challenges,” Singh said during a bilateral meeting with UAE Environment Minister Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi.

He also appreciated the UAE for its instrumental role in promoting the Global South’s interests at the CoP28 and making it a ‘COP of Action’, leading to some of the landmark decisions, including the fund for loss and damage, and the Global Goal on Adaptation.

Reiterating India’s commitment to finding solutions to mitigate climate change and promote the conservation of biodiversity, Singh acknowledged the UAE-led ambitious climate initiative, the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), steered by the UAE and Indonesia. It is an excellent example of multilateral cooperation to address climate resilience and biodiversity conservation, he noted.

The Minister thanked his UAE counterpart for the country’s valued partnership in Indian initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC).

He also invited the UAE to join India’s global initiatives like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), while giving a call to support India’s visionary efforts like ‘Mission LiFE’ for promoting a planet-friendly lifestyle. The UAE Minister was keen to know and understand the details of Mission Life to implement it in their country.

Singh also reiterated close cooperation between India and the UAE on BRICS and other international fora. The MoS observed that the UAE has been one of the important new members of BRICS, and cooperation between India and the UAE is very crucial.