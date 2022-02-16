The meeting touched on Kenya’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and its importance in embodying its vision for the future and introducing its culture and heritage and the investment opportunities it offers…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, who is currently visiting the UAE to attend his country’s celebration of its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai tomorrow, Wednesday.

During the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis here, Sheikh Mohamed underscored the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with Kenya in the fields of economy, trade, investment, agriculture and other areas related to the development drive championed by the two nations. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of interest, including bolstering cooperation and coordination at the United Nations to support common issues and goals in light of the two countries’ membership in the UN Security Council.

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya (WAM)

The meeting touched on Kenya’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and its importance in embodying its vision for the future and introducing its culture and heritage and the investment opportunities it offers.

His Highness thanked the Kenyan president for his country’s condemnation of the recent Houthi terrorist attacks on civil facilities in the UAE and for declaring its solidarity with the UAE following that act of terror.

ALSO READ: Republic of Serbia celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

During the meeting, His Highness reiterated the great importance that the UAE attaches to its relations with the African continent in various fields, and its support for all that it takes to achieve stability and peace and bring prosperity, development and prosperity to African peoples.

For his part, the President of Kenya thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and support provided by the UAE to Kenya in facing the Covid pandemic. He commended the UAE’s ongoing development drive, stressing his country’s keenness to strengthen its relations with Emirates in various fields.

The meeting was attended by H.H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO).

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya (WAM) Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya (WAM) Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya (WAM) Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya (WAM)

Advertisements

