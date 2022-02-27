The mega event brings together people from across the world to discuss ways to create a more prosperous future for humanity, she said…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is currently visiting the UAE to participate in Tanzania’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Welcoming the President and her accompanying delegation at Expo 2020 Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and their shared desire to continue enhancing cooperation across various vital fields in the next phase, in light of their common vision on a range of regional and global issues.

The President of Tanzania expressed her country’s keenness to take bilateral relations to greater heights and enhance partnerships in various vital sectors to further the mutual interests of both nations.

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Tanzania at Expo 2020 Dubai (wam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan also praised the UAE’s remarkable development journey under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the country’s various achievements, which reflect the leadership’s ambitious vision for the future.

The President of Tanzania also congratulated the UAE on the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. The mega event brings together people from across the world to discuss ways to create a more prosperous future for humanity, she said.

Sheikh Mohammed and the President of Tanzania also attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as several ministers and other senior officials. (WAM)



