High-ranking Romanian officials shed light on the country’s business opportunities in the fields of energy, technology, aeronautics, aerospace, defence, IT, agriculture, services, medical sciences and tourism…reports Asian Lite News

Top Romanian business leaders were speaking at the Romania-UAE Business Forum at Expo 2020 Dubai where a Romanian delegation comprising high-ranking officials and 50 of the most relevant Romanian companies from industry sectors took part along with their Emirati counterparts from public and private sectors.

Private sector representatives from the UAE and Romania called for harnessing available opportunities to create joint partnerships and investment ventures.

In his opening address to the event, Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), said the UAE provides the Romanian investors with promising opportunities in trade, industry, services, infrastructure and other vital projects.

Given its strategic location in the crossroads of global trade, he added the UAE is one of the safest investment havens in the world and is welcoming more new investors and holidaymakers.

Romania Pavilion introduces some of the most relevant Romanian companies – from diverse industries to shed light on the country’s business opportunities, and cultivate valuable dialogue and connections with a wide range of business stakeholders visiting Expo 2020 Dubai.

