Man Utd ace Cristiano Ronaldo Friday swapped the football pitch with Al Wasl Plaza, where he engaged in a Q&A session amid cheers of his huge Dubai fan base at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

The Portugal international spoke about his passion and journey that saw him become one of the world’s top footballers.

He was all praise for Dubai, saying, “Dubai always brings something to the table, unique and different.”

The 36-year-old was greeted by hundreds of supporters who had turned out in their droves to catch a glimpse of the superstar at the ceremony.

Ronaldo is reportedly spending the international break in Dubai with his family. (WAM)

