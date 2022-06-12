Thousands held for labour, residency, border violations

A further 79 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 11 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators….reports Asian Lite News

Saudi authorities arrested more than 15,000 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From June 2 to 8, a total of 9,337 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 3,996 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,876 for labour-related issues.

The report showed that among the 186 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 40 percent were Yemeni, 49 percent Ethiopian, and 11 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 79 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 11 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]