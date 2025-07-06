Macron Eyes UK Shift on Palestine

While both France and the UK agree in principle on recognising a Palestinian state, there are significant differences over the timing and political conditions…reports Asian Lite News

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to press British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to formally recognise the state of Palestine during his official visit to the United Kingdom this week.

Macron is due to arrive in London on Tuesday for a three-day state visit that includes high-level talks with Starmer’s newly elected government, an address to both Houses of Parliament, and a lavish state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. The French leader’s itinerary will also feature symbolic gestures of Franco-British ties, including a ceremonial carriage procession and the return of Fabuleu de Maucour — the horse Macron gifted to Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Although the centrepiece of the visit is expected to be the signing of a new “one-in, one-out” migrant returns deal aimed at reducing Channel crossings, Macron is reportedly determined to raise the issue of Palestinian statehood during closed-door talks with the UK prime minister.

According to The Telegraph, a senior British official noted: “The French are trying to get us back on board with recognition. We’re reticent. You do it when you think you can achieve something from it, not just for the sake of saying ‘we’ve done it.’”

While both France and the UK agree in principle on recognising a Palestinian state, there are significant differences over the timing and political conditions. British officials remain cautious, arguing that such a move may be largely symbolic without guarantees from Hamas — particularly regarding disarmament and stepping back from leadership roles. Israel has strongly opposed any unilateral recognition, warning that it could be seen as a reward for Hamas following the October 7 attacks.

France, on the other hand, views recognition as a strategic step toward reviving the long-stalled two-state solution. Paris is also pushing to relaunch a UN-led peace initiative in collaboration with Saudi Arabia.

Beyond the Middle East, the bilateral summit will also focus on civil nuclear cooperation and joint support for European peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine.

Despite geopolitical tensions and differing views, Macron’s visit is being framed as an opportunity to reset relations between London and Paris — a diplomatic gesture underscored by royal pageantry and historical symbolism.