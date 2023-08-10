KSrelief and Britain join forces in $9.16m donation to aid Sudan

The financial contribution of the two sides to the ICRC in Sudan comes to provide life-saving support in the fields of health, protection and food security…reports Asian Lite News

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office have supported the people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Sudan with an amount of $9.16 million.

This has been announced during the signing of a joint agreement, remotely, between KSrelief and the and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The two sides agreed to support the regional emergency response for populations affected by humanitarian crisis in Sudan. It was also in response to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) humanitarian appeal for Sudan.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, who is an adviser at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and the British Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Andrew Mitchell.

The two sides will contribute separately to the ICRC an amount of $4.58 million. The total contribution of KSrelief and UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is $9.16 million.

The financial contribution of the two sides to the ICRC in Sudan comes to provide life-saving support in the fields of health, protection and food security.

It also comes to achieve the common goal that is represented by an effective humanitarian response, and to alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs for the affected people in Sudan.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah said that the assistance provided by Saudi Arabia through the center to the Sudanese people confirms again the keenness of the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salam, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, to stand by the Sudanese people, and alleviate the severe crisis’s impact that Sudan is witnessing currently.

The contribution also comes as an extension of the humanitarian role of Saudi Arabia to stand with the afflicted and needy people from around the world in various crises and tribulations.

From his side, Mitchell expressed his happiness with signing this joint project, which confirms the depth of the partnership between UK and Saudi Arabia in the humanitarian field, which helps in alleviating the humanitarian suffering in a number of countries.

The two sides working together on a joint project will contribute to the assistance of the ICRC in alleviating the suffering of the displaced in Sudan, Mitchell said, expressing hope that the parties to the conflict would not prevent aid from reaching those who deserve it, and to facilitate its passage.

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, indicated that this funding will help the international committee to provide a neutral and impartial response to the victims of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, therefore, it will allow the Committee’s teams to respond quickly and effectively to the changing needs of the population.

This generous donation comes at the right time, as the ICRC and many other humanitarian organizations are facing a restrictive financial environment amid growing humanitarian needs around the world, she said.

It is noteworthy that this signing comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, in cooperation with the international humanitarian agencies, in order to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

It also confirms Saudi Arabia’s role in assisting and extending a helping hand to friendly countries during various crises.

