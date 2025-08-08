UAHR slams ‘baseless’ Port Sudan allegations

The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) has strongly condemned recent accusations by the so-called “Port Sudan Authority” against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling them “baseless” and a deliberate attempt to mislead public opinion while ignoring grave human rights abuses in Sudan.

In a statement, the UAHR expressed “deep regret and dismay” over the August 4 remarks from Port Sudan officials, which it said contained “unfounded claims” targeting the UAE’s role in the region. The organisation accused the Port Sudan Authority of seeking to distract attention from “well-documented” violations of international humanitarian and human rights law — including war crimes against civilians — which have been highlighted in reports by the United Nations and the Independent UN Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan.

The UAHR stressed that the UAE has been a consistent advocate for peace in Sudan and a key provider of humanitarian assistance. According to the group, the UAE has delivered more than AED 16.12 billion in aid to the Sudanese people — representing 4.5% of the country’s total foreign aid — with support reaching unprecedented levels since the outbreak of intensified fighting in 2023.

“The repetition of these false accusations will only exacerbate the crisis and prolong the suffering of the Sudanese people,” the UAHR said, underscoring that the UAE’s role has been to facilitate ceasefire efforts and deliver critical aid.

The statement also pointed to a UNICEF warning issued on August 5, which described Sudan as “the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, threatening the lives of children and families.” The UAHR said such a context made it “irresponsible” for any party to issue politically motivated accusations rather than work towards protecting civilians.

Reaffirming its rejection of using public statements as tools to evade legal and moral responsibility, the UAHR insisted that all parties to the conflict must respect international law, protect civilians, and end systematic violations that perpetuate cycles of violence.

It called on the global community — including the United Nations system and all relevant stakeholders — to “intensify efforts to protect civilians without discrimination, ensure serious and effective accountability for perpetrators of grave violations, and prevent impunity as a necessary condition for justice.”

The UAHR also voiced its full support for the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official response to the allegations, which similarly dismissed them as unfounded. It urged collective international action to bring an end to the Sudanese conflict and to realise the Sudanese people’s aspirations for security, dignity, development, and a comprehensive and just peace.

“The rules of international law remain the only viable framework for achieving peace and stability in Sudan,” the UAHR concluded.