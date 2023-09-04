Visa’s Initiative to Shape Future Women Leaders in Oman

From workshops to outward-bound experiential learning and networking opportunities, the program equips young women with the skills and knowledge needed to face their future with confidence…reports Asian Lite News

Visa (NYSE: V), the world’s leader in digital payment, partnered with Lahunna Oman to shape young women leaders and strengthen financial literacy through a local initiative with Sidrah, a Youth Leadership Program for Omani women.

The Sidrah Leadership Program supports young women through mentorship and leadership training for personal and professional development. It is a holistic learning experience that focuses on nurturing leadership qualities, personal and professional development and encourages young women to envision themselves as future leaders and change makers. From workshops to outward-bound experiential learning and networking opportunities, the program equips young women with the skills and knowledge needed to face their future with confidence.

Taking the initiative to a broader audience, another initiative was introduced called Rialy; which included workshops and a gamified online competition for more than 1,000 students across various educational institutions across the Sultanate of Oman. Students were exposed to essential financial concepts while enjoying a fun and engaging learning experience which fostered motivation among learners as top performers were also rewarded with prizes.

“The positive impact of the Sidrah program is evident in the growth and achievements of our participants. Visa’s support has made it possible to reach a wide audience, ensuring that Sidrah has a far-reaching impact. By partnering with Lahunna Oman, Visa continues to focus on upskilling women and nurturing growth in the workforce,” said Carl Manlan, Visa’s Head of Inclusive Impact & Sustainability for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region. “We are confident that the skills acquired will inspire them to embrace opportunities, break barriers, and make a significant difference in their lives and their communities.”

As a testament to the success of the Sidrah Leadership Program, the young women cited several opportunities that resulted from taking part in the program, including internships, job opportunities, scholarships, public speaking opportunities and presenting projects to Oman Vision 2040.

Shatha Al Maskiry, Founder of Lahunna Oman said, “Visa is a strong ally and by leveraging their extensive knowledge base, we were able to conduct an array of workshops and interactive sessions to equip youth with fundamental financial literacy acumen to allow them to confidently navigate their financial future.”

Amal Al Mazroei, an engineering graduate that participated in the Sidrah program said,” I am proud to participate in one of the greatest programs, SIDRAH 2.0, which guarantees positive change and growth for Omani Women! I am more confident than ever that I have so much to give back to myself, my community and my beloved Oman.”

By inspiring young women to pursue leadership roles, Visa continues to drive positive change by supporting women leaders for the next generation.

