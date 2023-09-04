Mumzworld Empowers Emirati Women Entrepreneurs

Mumzworld aims to partake in the “We Collaborate for Tomorrow” initiative to invite all Emirati Mumz who own private businesses and small projects to participate, whether they offer clothing, food, soap, or any handmade crafts made with passion and love…reports Asian Lite News

To celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, Mumzworld, the leading e-commerce shopping destination for mothers in the Middle East and North Africa region, has launched an initiative to empower and support innovative Emirati female entrepreneurs and small business owners. This initiative contributes to the company’s goal of enhancing the role of women and creating new opportunities for Mumz to succeed.

Mumzworld aims to partake in the “We Collaborate for Tomorrow” initiative to invite all Emirati Mumz who own private businesses and small projects to participate, whether they offer clothing, food, soap, or any handmade crafts made with passion and love. The initiative provides an opportunity to collaborate with 5 female entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products on the first and largest online shopping website & app in the United Arab Emirates for mothers, babies, and children.

Mumzworld extends an invitation to participate in this opportunity by sharing the project details, including photos of the product, a summary, and the project’s Instagram account, to the initiative’s email: welcome@mumzworld.com from August 28, 2023, until the end of September 2023, when it will announce the selection of 5 Entrepreneurs to display and sell their products on the Mumzworld website and application via its Instagram platform.

