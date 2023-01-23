Kapil Gupta Festival Director said: “PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival is one of the most amazing literature festival both in terms of bringing authors together as well as for the awards…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State and Education, served as the chief guest at a non-virtual event that the PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival. The literature festival, which had the theme ” Taking Humanity Forward,” was gilded by the participation of eminent speakers who shared information on important subjects. Harpreet Kaur Jass opened the occasion with a special performance of classical dance.



Decisive workshops on mental health and wellness, whether life is meant to be lived or served, the art of fiction, and how real-life experiences and narratives rule the roost all took place during the day. Nielsen BookScan Data, a knowledge partner of PVLF, discussed the use of data in education and children’s book publishing, while Solh Wellness brought up the crucial subject of mental wellness.



Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh quotes: “I am very happy to be here at PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival 2023, this is a merely encouraging activity. Although we publish books regularly we need to organize such kinds of festivals to promote the regular habit of reading by the communities. This is a good opportunity provided by the organizers of PVLF, so if we continue these kinds of activities India will soon be a Vishwa Guru.”

Pranav Gupta Festival Director said, “Within a span of one year, we have achieved great success by having a five-day virtual session and a one-day physical event where we have a powerpack lineup of speakers and some sessions which have been specifically curated that is a need for the literary ecosystem as well as the publishing standards. If we talk about the PVLF Excellence award, we’ve expanded that into different other categories that we conceptualize so we have PVLF Readers choice awards in English and Hindi, Hindi is a language we have added this year and if we talk about the PVLF Publishers choice awards, that is going to be bifurcated in 5 different categories, Education expert, trade publishing, children book publishing, and Hindi as one category, so in the upcoming years we will be having regional languages as well.”



Kapil Gupta Festival Director said: “PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival is one of the most amazing literature festival both in terms of bringing authors together as well as for the awards. This year we got 400000 minutes of viewership on our PragatiE platforms for the festival and 220000 votes for the awards we ran. It’s an amazing feed and accomplishment. However, the next year it is going to be bigger. I am extremely glad to also be able to talk about mental health with the audience and introduce Solh Wellness.”

The Frontlist Media-organised event celebrated the literary community and aimed to foster a love of writing, writers’ inner thoughts, and global discussion on key issues. The authentic essence of Indian literature was resonant and new platforms for debut authors were strengthened by PVLF 2023.

