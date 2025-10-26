Sohar Malayalees Celebrate Talent

The Programme Convener Jayan Menon noted that the SMS Youth Festival has grown into a significant cultural platform celebrating the talent and spirit of the Indian diaspora in Oman…writes Vinod Raghavan

A decade long journey for the Sohar Malayalee Sangam is bearing abundant fruits, as youths and students from across Oman are keenly awaiting to showcase their talents at the two-day grand event on November 7-8th at Sohar Plaza.

As part of the 10th celebrations, His Excellency G. V. Srinivas, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, will be the chief guest at the grand event, announced Manoj Kumar, President, SMS, on Wednesday evening.

The two-day event is organized in association with the Indian Social Club, Sohar, with over 500 participants from across Oman viz. Sohar, Muscat, Salalah, Sur amongst other places, Manoj said.

At a press briefing, the organisers said that the off-stage competitions will be held on October 24 at Lulu Mall, Sohar, while the on-stage events are scheduled for November 7 and 8 at Sohar Plaza. The festival aims to promote creativity, teamwork, and cultural unity among the youths and students in Oman.

“The competitions will be conducted in four categories: Sub Junior, Junior, Senior, and Open to All. The event will feature 44 competitions spanning literary, artistic, and performing arts categories,” he revealed.

Over 500 participants across Oman are expected to take part in the festival. A panel of 14 eminent judges from India and the UAE will professionally adjudicate the competitions, the judges names will not be disclosed until the eleventh hour, said Vasudevan Pittan, General Secretary.

“The on-stage competitions will showcase a wide range of performances including Bharatanatyam, Mohiniattam, Kuchipudi, Kerala Nadagam, semi-classical dance, folk dance, western dance, cinematic dance and extempore,” Pittan, said.

The youngsters have variety of cultural acts, where they can showcase their talents, Jayan Menon, Programme Convenor, revealed, he further added, musical and dramatic events includes light music, film songs, classical music, instrumental music, drama song, Mappilapattu, Nadan pattu, Mono act and mimicry. Participants will also compete in recitation and elocution across English, Malayalam, and Hindi along with Kadhaaprasangam (story telling) and fancy dress presentation.

The off-stage events will include essay writing, poem writing, handwriting, and short story writing in English, Malayalam, and Hindi. Additionally, there will be pencil drawing and pencil coloring contests, encouraging participants to display their creativity and artistic skills, said Vasudevan Nair, General Convener.

Interested participants of Indian origin can register through the Sohar Malayali Sangham website until October 20.

The Programme Convener Jayan Menon noted that the SMS Youth Festival has grown into a significant cultural platform celebrating the talent and spirit of the Indian diaspora in Oman.

The ladies and the Children’s wing of SMS, headed by Jyothi Murali and Radkhika Jayan, are actively involved and they are the main architect of this mammoth programme, said, Manoj Kumar, and added that majority of the volunteers are womenfolk and they have been shouldering their responsibilities for the last six months.