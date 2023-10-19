A fusion of flavour, artistry, and heritage

Scheduled to make its debut this October, the limited-edition 2 kg tin will be available through selected retail stores across the UK. Unveil the tin to immerse yourself in this cultural experience! A celebration of food, culture and colours of the sub-continent, Natasha’s design sets twirling dancers, vibrant drummers, and a fanfare of trumpeters against a background of deep pinks, daring blues and elegant Mughal architecture

British Indian artist Natasha Kumar with the special edition Tilda tin

The drummers symbolise the pulsating heart of Tilda and the design resonates with the rhythm of everyday. As a brand renowned for excellence, it has always strived to bring more than just culinary delights to the table. With a rich heritage that spans generations, Tilda embodies a commitment to quality, authenticity, and the celebration of diverse cultures.

As Natasha Kumar beautifully puts it, “This collaboration with Tilda is one of taste, a blend of flavour and art, aimed at making every grain of rice part of a shared cultural experience.’’ Natasha Kumar’s own identity traces her lineage of art and culture. She comes from a family of fine figurative painters on her English side and draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of her Indian side. Collaboration with Tilda on this exclusive tin has only broadened that celebration of family and cultural kinship which defines her work.

Scheduled to make its debut this October, the limited-edition tin will be available through selected retail stores across the UK. Unveil the tin to immerse yourself in this cultural experience! On the launch of this limited-edition tin, Anna Beheshti from Tilda said, ‘’This collaboration with Natasha Kumar is a perfect blend of traditions and food. Here at Tilda, we believe that art, music, and cultures are key anchors of the diverse cultures we have been celebrating in the UK for more than 50 years, much like how rice has been the heart of innumerable dinner tables. Moreover, this marks the initial step in the exciting journey of crafting a fusion of flavours and art for Tilda. Watch this space for more.’’

