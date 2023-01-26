The song Our Sovereign Queen is sung in four languages by five students of Tutorsvalley Music Academy. They are: Nelson Baiju, Natanya Jacob and Tessa John from the UK; Charlette Ginu from Australia; and Nyga Sanu from New Zealand

Surrey-based Tutorsvalley Music Academy has produced a single titled “Our Sovereign Queen” to pay tribute to the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The single was launched at the British Parliament by Sir Stephen Timms in the presence of prominent people like Virendra Sharma MP, former Croydon Mayor Manju Shahul Hameed, Kerala Link Editor Philip Abraham, Councillor Prabhakar Kaza etc.

Musical Tribute To Late Queen Elizabeth II

The song is sung in four languages by five students of Tutorsvalley Music Academy from the UK, Australia and New Zealand. The students are Nelson Baiju, Natanya Jacob and Tessa John from the UK; Charlette Ginu from Australia; Nyga Sanu from New Zealand.

This is the first ever single ever released in honour of our late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Charlette Ginu, Australia
Natanya Jacob, UK
Nelson Baiju, UK
Nyga Sanu New Zealand
Tessa John, UK

