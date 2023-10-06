Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches Inaugural Flight from Abu Dhabi to Erbil

Affordable Travel Options Open Up for Tourists and Residents Across the UAE and Iraq…reports Asian Lite News

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the prominent ultra-low-fare national airline in the UAE and the second largest carrier in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity, is celebrating a momentous occasion as it inaugurates its first flight from Abu Dhabi to Erbil. This newly established route signifies a significant stride in offering affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel solutions for tourists and residents throughout the UAE, Iraq, and the wider region. Tickets are now available for purchase on the airline’s official website, wizzair.com, and the user-friendly mobile app, with fares starting as low as AED 269*.

The flights from Abu Dhabi to Erbil will operate on a convenient schedule, providing travel options on Mondays and Fridays. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national airline, currently connects travelers to more than 40 captivating destinations from Abu Dhabi.

Erbil, a bustling modern metropolis, is adorned with a rich historical tapestry, warm hospitality, and breathtaking landscapes. Enthusiastic travelers can immerse themselves in a vibrant culture and explore incredible historical sites, including the renowned ancient Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Some of the must-visit historical and natural attractions in Erbil encompass the Sami Abdul Rahman Park, Jalil Khayat Mosque, and the Kurdish textile museum. Memorable and enriching travel experiences await in this captivating destination.

In the UAE’s year-round sunshine, Abu Dhabi stands as a globally acclaimed, family-friendly destination offering a wealth of art, culture, tradition, and hospitality experiences. Blessed with stunning beach resorts and a plethora of cultural offerings and exciting attractions, Abu Dhabi extends a warm welcome to visitors. The city boasts an enriching historical narrative and a bustling culture to explore, along with a wide range of relaxation and adventure options suitable for travelers of all ages.

Johan Eidhagen, the Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to mark the inauguration of our inaugural flight to Erbil, a city distinguished by its spectacular historical beauty. This launch underscores our commitment to expanding our ever-growing network across the region. With the recent addition of our 11th aircraft to our fleet, we are further reinforcing our ambitious expansion plans, ready to unlock more low-fare and exciting travel opportunities to must-see destinations. We eagerly anticipate sharing our passion for travel and welcoming you aboard our aircraft in the near future.”

Passengers booking with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi can travel with confidence, thanks to the airline’s WIZZ Flex offering. With WIZZ Flex, passengers have the flexibility to cancel their flights up to three hours before departure without incurring any fees, and they receive an immediate reimbursement of 100% of the fare in airline credit.

Strategically situated in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers cost-effective and efficient travel options to a wide array of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). The airline also offers routes to Erbil (Iraq), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania), and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.

This milestone underscores Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing travelers with cost-effective and seamless journeys across the region and beyond.

(Note: All prices mentioned are subject to availability and may vary.)

