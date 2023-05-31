Apparel Group wins CSR Award

Apparel Group’s receipt of the CSR Award is a testament of the group’s significant contributions to the community and showcases its dedication to environmental stewardship…reports Asian Lite News

Apparel Group, a leading retail fashion and lifestyle conglomerate, has been honored with the prestigious CSR Award for Exemplary Corporate Social Responsibility in the Retail category at the Qatar CSR Summit. The summit, held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, took place from May 16–18 at Qatar University. Hosted by the Qatar National Program, the awards gala dinner celebrated organizations that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Apparel Group’s receipt of the CSR Award is a testament of the group’s significant contributions to the community and showcases its dedication to environmental stewardship and social welfare. As a strategic partner of UN Global Compact, Apparel Group continues its commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at creating a positive and sustainable impact.

The summit brought together CSR experts and professionals to explore the incorporation of economic, social, and environmental goals into organizational operations. Apparel Group actively promoted its CSR activities during the summit, fostering transformative learning and exchanging best practices in the field.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said: “The recognition received by Apparel Group at the Qatar CSR Summit reinforces the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to forging solid cross-sector collaborations. Through partnerships with organizations such as the Red Crescent and Qatar Charity, Apparel Group strives to create a positive impact on both the environment and society. As Apparel Group continues to drive sustainable practices and corporate social responsibility, the company remains dedicated to making a lasting and positive impact on the community and the environment.”

Over the years, Apparel Group has actively engaged in multiple charitable endeavors, including substantial donations to organizations such as Qatar Charity, Hamad Medical Center, DEAP, and local schools. The group has also supported meal distribution programs, promoting social welfare and addressing pressing community needs.

One of the company’s notable initiatives aligns with Qatar’s efforts to ban plastic usage, reflecting its commitment to combat plastic waste. Apparel Group has actively participated alongside multiple organizations in supporting this national endeavor, emphasizing the importance of environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.

In 2023 alone, Apparel Group has made significant strides towards sustainability including organizing beach cleanups, participating in Earth Hour initiatives, and contributing to earthquake relief funds. The company continues to champion long-term sustainable practices within the region, fostering ethical behavior, minimizing waste, and raising awareness about sustainable practices among individuals and businesses.

