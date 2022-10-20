Apparel Group announces partnership with Corporate Summit 2022

The 20 days summit will have over 100 round tables across finance, business, media, technology, and industry verticals that intertwine the theme of sports…reports Asian Lite News

Apparel Group is proud to announce its partnership with World Corporate Summit 2022 as an official Gold Sponsor. The summit will be held from November 21 to December 15 and will be attended by Key business leaders who will join together at the crossroads of international business for invite-only closed-door discussions and deal-making on changing industry dynamics, challenges, and opportunities, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The 20 days summit will have over 100 round tables across finance, business, media, technology, and industry verticals that intertwine the theme of sports. The itinerary will also offer attendees visits to key business and innovation districts in addition to opportunities to interact with the funding and investment community in the city.

“As Apparel Group continues to cement and strengthen its position as one of the leading retail conglomerate in the region and globally, we are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with World Corporate Summit (WCS) as a Gold Sponsor. WCS will be a unique platform amongst key regional and global business leaders and government institutions. As Apparel Group, this summit will solidify our contribution to the future of Dubai as it continues to establish itself as a global hub of commerce and trade,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group

“Following the great success of Expo2020 Dubai, the World Corporate Summit is aligned to the United Arab Emirates’ objective of economic growth, by bringing global leaders together to share in the passion of football and develop partnerships during the world’s biggest sporting event,” said Bernard Caiazzo, President of the World Corporate Summit and the Global Football Alliance.

Coinciding with the 2022 World Cup, the inaugural edition of the World Corporate Summit is an exclusive invitation-only event organized with a mission of enabling collaborative dialogue to enable a new era of global economic growth in a post-pandemic world.

