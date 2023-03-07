CropLife India honours women farmers

International Women’s day special program “Celebration of Womanhood” provided a platform to these women farmers where they were felicitated for their hard work & achievements in agriculture….reports Asian Lite News

CropLife India, an association of both Indian and Global R & D driven crop science organizations, and the leading voice of the plant science industry in India, celebrated the Women’s Day by an event – “Celebration of Womanhood”. The objective of the celebrations was to recognise the invaluable contribution of women farmers in agriculture and economic development. Training on safe and responsible usage of agrochemicals and identification of counterfeits were imparted; which are imminent for safe crop protection. The program was organized with the help of EFFORT, implementing NGO partner of CropLife India at Abohar, District Fazilka, Punjab.

Around 400 women farmers participated from the nearby villages of Fazilka. Dr Mandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy (General), Fazilka presided the function. Dr Rekha Sood Handa, Principal, Gopi Chand Arya Mahila College, Abohar; Maya Devi, Agriculture Inspector; Des Raj Kamboj (Panel Advocate) District Legal Services Authority, Fazilka; Naresh Kamboj, (Para- Legal Volunteer) District Legal Services Authority, Fazilka; Gauri Sacheva, Head – Sakhi Kendra Central, Fazilka (Social Security Women & Child Development) along with Rupinder Kour, Subject Matter Specialist KVK ICAR-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering & Technology (CIPHET), Navdeep Kour, Child Development Project Officer Abohar and Gagandeep Kour, BDPO Khuian Sarwar, District Fazilka, Scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra were present during the occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Mandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy (General), Fazilka said, “As the theme of International Women’s Day ’23 is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’; we salute the spirit of womanhood as women are the real architects of society. Women have been contributing in multitude of activities of farming, which necessitates the knowledge transfer of crop protection technology. Moreover, as iterated in an African proverb – if you educate a man you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman you educate a nation.”

“CropLife India is calling on fellow food and agriculture stakeholders across India to #EmbraceEquity and work towards women empowerment to achieve sustainable and equitable food systems and rural development.”

International Women’s day special program “Celebration of Womanhood” provided a platform to these women farmers where they were felicitated for their hard work & achievements in agriculture. From seed sowing to harvesting, women are part of almost all activities, yet sadly their access to resources is less than male farmers. The event focused on inspiring these women to produce safe & healthy crops by using genuine crop protection products, detecting Counterfeit, Spurious, Substandard and Unregistered/Unlicensed agrochemicals. Women shared their achievements, experiences & challenges faced on the field as farmers.

The program conducted with various activities like mushroom processing, kitchen garden activities, food processing, waste management, integrated pest management & cultural performances by women to motivate, educate and make them aware about their own potential and abilities.

CropLife India, is a leading industry association of both Indian and global R&D driven crop science organizations. CropLife India jointly represents around 70% of the Indian crop protection market and are responsible for 95% of the molecules introduced in the country. Our member companies have an annual global R&D spend of over US $ 6 billion.

Our member companies continue to work hand-in-hand with the Government to build the agriculture sector – from introduction of several newer and safer molecules, direct investment of building factories, jobs creation, bringing in agriculture innovation and working endlessly over the years with multi-stakeholders to enhance agriculture productivity. All member companies are firmly committed to engage with the farming community to enable Safe, Secure and Sustainable Food Supply.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

ALSO READ: Job cuts to hit education sector

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]