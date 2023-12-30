Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil Takes Helm at Amanat Holdings

In his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Shamsheer will lead the Board and support the management team in setting strategic priorities, overseeing corporate governance…reports Asian Lite News

Amanat Holdings PJSC, the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, has appointed Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The appointment comes as part of Amanat’s commitment to driving strategic leadership and innovation in the rapidly evolving healthcare and education sectors.

Dr. Shamsheer replaced Hamad Abdulla Alshamsi as Chairman following a Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The company also appointed Mr. Abdulla Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Alhosani as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Shamsheer, who is Amanat’s largest individual shareholder, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as Chairman and his strategic insights are expected to contribute to Amanat’s continued growth and success. As a renowned healthcare entrepreneur and visionary leader, Dr Shamsheer has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of healthcare and education services in the region. He is also the Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare services providers in the MENA Region.

In his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Shamsheer will lead the Board and support the management team in setting strategic priorities, overseeing corporate governance, and driving initiatives that align with Amanat’s mission to create value and deliver a positive impact to shareholders, partners, patients and students in the communities it serves.

In response to his recent appointment, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Amanat Holdings, expressed his honor, stating, “I am honored to take on the role of Chairman of Amanat Holdings. The company has a robust history of investments in the healthcare and education sectors. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the Board and management team to further enhance these successes and capitalize on new opportunities in the dynamic markets across the MENA region.”

