F5 expand portfolio in India

The centre will create opportunities for talented engineers focusing on cutting edge technologies and meeting evolving customer needs….reports Asian Lite News

F5, a global leader in multi-cloud application security and delivery, on Monday opened its new engineering centre here that will help drive research, development and product innovation.

The 50,000 square feet development centre with a seating capacity for 250 employees will help the company expand its portfolio of multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions.

“India has a thriving technology ecosystem and benefits from strong public sector-led innovation through programmes such as Digital India,” said Francois Locoh-Donou, President and CEO, F5.

“The opening of our engineering centre in Bengaluru will enable F5 to fully tap into local talent to help deliver innovative multi-cloud application solutions to our global customer base,” he added.

Operating for more than two decades in the country, F5’s largest R&D centre in Hyderabad drives work aimed at enhancing its solution portfolio in conjunction with its other global engineering centres in the US and Israel.

The Bengaluru centre, said the company, will extend these capabilities and provide access to more talent and resources in the country.

“This second engineering centre in India will expand our footprint and talent pool, foster innovation and technological advancements, and elevate India’s position as a significant market for F5,” said Rohit Arya, India Site Head, and VP Engineering at F5.

