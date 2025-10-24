India Hails Trump’s Role in Gaza Deal

Delhi credits Washington for reviving hopes of Middle East stability…reports Asian Lite News

India has praised US President Donald Trump for his role in securing the landmark Gaza agreement, saying the move has generated fresh momentum for peace in the region.

“The landmark initiative of the United States has generated diplomatic momentum towards peace, and all parties must adhere to their obligations in this regard,” India’s Permanent Representative to UN, P. Harish, said on Thursday.

Participating in a UN Security Council debate on the Middle East, he said, “India would also like to place on record its appreciation for the United States, and especially President Donald Trump, for playing an instrumental role in forging the agreement.”

India participated in the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13 and welcomed the signing of the landmark pact, he added.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the ceremony, India was represented by External Affairs Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh.

The agreement is centered on a 20-point plan for peace and reconstruction for Gaza that Trump devised, and with cajoling and coercion got Israel and Hamas to agree to the peace deal.

Harish also commended Egypt and Qatar, who acted as intermediaries in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, for their role in getting the peace agreement through.

“It is India’s hope that the positive diplomatic momentum that has been generated would lead to lasting peace in the region,” he said.

“Now is the time for all parties to support ongoing peace efforts, rather than to derail them,” Harsh said, adding that New Delhi “remains firmly opposed to any unilateral moves by parties concerned”.

“The short-term gains of the recent diplomatic outcomes must pave the way for medium- to long-term political commitments and practical action on the ground towards the realisation of a Two-State solution” under which Israel and an independent Palestine nation will co-exist in peace.

He reiterated India’s “unwavering support to the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence, and sovereignty”.

Harish said that an independent Palestine state should also be economically viable.

Programmes that include “economic frameworks and mechanisms” for social development, investment, and employment are needed,” he added.

According to estimates, about 80 per cent of the homes in Gaza have been destroyed in Israeli attacks.

“Aid is essential in the short term for rehabilitation and reconstruction”, and international support is needed for this, Harish said.

India has sent more than $170 million in aid to Palestine, including projects worth $40 million that are in various stages of development, he added.

In the last two years, India sent 135 metric tons of medicines and supplies to Palestine, he said.