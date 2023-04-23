India’s first commercial Li-ion cell manufacturing facility launched

The manufacturing line will support the production of large form factor cylindrical cells ranging from 22 Series to 66 Series, said the company….reports Asian Lite News

Battery technology startup Log9 Materials on Friday launched India’s first commercial Li-ion cell manufacturing facility at its campus in Jakkur, Bengaluru.



Log9’s commercial Li-ion cell manufacturing line has an initial capacity of 50 MWh and the facility will cater to lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell manufacturing.



The manufacturing line will support the production of large form factor cylindrical cells ranging from 22 Series to 66 Series, said the company.



“Log9 has deployed almost 3,000 batteries in EVs which have covered around 5.5 million kms. It has also expanded its footprints in more than 20 cities across the country including Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai etc,” said Dr Akshay Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, Log9 Materials.



On the five-year cell production roadmap, Log9’s LTO TiB cells will contribute to a carbon emission reduction of 90T per vehicle with a total CO2 reduction of 147 kT every year.



The startup also launched its indigenously developed battery management system (BMS) called Charvik to ensure high safety and reliability for high-power applications.



“Businesses, societies, and governments must work together to harness bold new ways to accelerate the race for zero emissions and tackle climate change head-on. Log9 combines innovative technologies to capture new opportunities and report a real success story,” said Dr Vijay Raghavan, former principal scientific advisor to Prime Minister.



The Bengaluru-based startup also launched its academic engagement programme named Log9 Rise, centred around supporting the talent pool creation in the country in battery technologies.



Dr K Sivan, Ex-Chairman, ISRO said he was delighted to see that India is making great strides towards sustainability.



“Log9’s remarkable growth in cell chemistry over the past year has been truly impressive, and they are now producing the safest, highest quality and most reliable cells in India,” he said.

