INTERFEL To Enter India

This autumn, the esteemed INTERFEL (Interbranch Association for Fresh French Fruit and Vegetables) is set to make a significant mark in the Indian market, accentuating France’s distinguished position as Europe’s third-largest fruit producer. The spotlight of this grand entry is on introducing a delightful array of French apples to India, bringing the crispness and sweetness of both classic and innovative varieties to consumers through Reliance Retail and Nature’s Basket.

Among the plethora of apple varieties worldwide, nearly 100 thrive in French orchards, with around 30 cultivated on a large scale. Indian consumers now have the opportunity to relish the richness of French apples, including renowned varieties such as Royal Gala, Granny Smith, Pink Lady®, Pixie, Candine®, JazzTM, EnvyTM, Zingy®, and Kissabel®.

The orchards of France have been blessed with exceptional weather during spring and summer, promising a harvest of apples that are not only vibrant in color but also irresistibly crisp, beautiful, and delicious. With an expected production of 1.5 million tonnes, France marks an 8% increase from the previous year, securing its position as the third-largest apple producer in Europe, following Poland and Italy, even as the overall European harvest is anticipated to be smaller at 11 million tonnes.

Beyond the abundance of apples, INTERFEL emphasizes its commitment to promoting sustainability and eco-friendly practices among French growers. For over two decades, French apple growers have adopted an eco-responsible production process, dedicated to cultivating healthy, flavorful, and high-quality fruits. Their commitment extends beyond cultivation, involving environmentally friendly methods that preserve orchard biodiversity and maintain the economic equilibrium of fruit farms. Sustainability, for these growers, encompasses comprehensive practices, including efficient waste management, biocontrol techniques, thoughtful pollination methods, and more, reflecting their dedication to delivering exceptional fruits while safeguarding the environment.

In a commendable initiative, nearly 1,300 French apple growers, certified as “Eco-friendly orchards,” have committed themselves to cultivate French Apples that are not only rich in taste but also environmentally friendly and healthy.

To introduce the authenticity of French produce to India, INTERFEL collaborated with Chef Juliano of Thea – The Epicurean ClubHouse. Together, they orchestrated a remarkable event in Mumbai on November 8, 2023. Chef Juliano showcased his culinary expertise with a delightful 5-course menu inspired by the exquisite flavors of French apples, demonstrating the fusion of French agricultural excellence with culinary mastery and bringing a taste of France to the heart of Mumbai.

From November 9th to 19th, 2023, customers can embark on a culinary journey at Thea and indulge in a limited-time French apple-inspired menu, featuring dishes like Avocado toast with Mix seeds & Fox Nuts, Stuffed Rigatoni with Apple + Ricotta + Pie Nuts + Edamame in Truffle Primavera sauce, Sous vide Chicken COQ Au Vin with Apple Jus, and more. The culinary offerings showcase the fusion of French apple varieties, providing a unique and delectable experience for Indian consumers.

