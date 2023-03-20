Lulu launches ‘Happiness Rewards’

MR YUSUFFALI MA, CMD OF LULU GROUP: “I am sure ‘Happiness Rewards’ will surely bring in more value, savings and convenience to our loyal shoppers who have always supported us. This is our way of saying thank you”

Abu Dhabi-based retail giant Lulu Group unveiled their most looked-forward reward programme “Happiness” in the UAE on Monday to coincide with International Happiness Day.

Mr Yusuffali MA, CMD of Lulu Group and other top officials unveiled the “Happiness” reward programme at a ceremony organised at Lulu Hypermarket in Mushrif Mall, Abu Dhabi.

“This is another initiative by us to add more happiness to our customer’s daily shopping,” said Mr Yusuffali MA. “We are delighted to come out with this unique rewards programme today as the whole world is celebrating Happiness Day and the holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner.”

Mr Yusuffali MA, CMD of Lulu Group, along with Saifee Rupawala, CEO, Saleem COO, Shabu Abdul Majeed , Retail Operations Director, Mohd Anish – CIO, EP Namboothiri – CFO, KK Prasad – Director of Audit, Santhosh Pillai – Retail Audit Director among others at the ceremony

“I am sure ‘Happiness Rewards’ will bring more value, savings and convenience to our loyal shoppers who have always supported us. This is our way of saying thank you,” he added.

Once registered, the shopper can use their “Lulu App” or registered mobile number to instantly get rewards at the cash counters.

Elaborating on the various key features of this program V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing & Communications, Lulu Group said: “We have focused on 5 key benefits for this program members i.e., Instant additional discounts, Reward points, Exclusive member prices, Privileges and offers from other brands and tenants. In short, Lulu shoppers can now look forward to an amazing array of promotions guaranteed to bring enhanced savings and happiness”.

Other top officials of Lulu Group present at the ceremony were Saifee Rupawala – CEO, Saleem VI – COO, Shabu Abdul Majeed – Retail Operations Director, Mohd Anish – CIO, EP Namboothiri – CFO, KK Prasad – Director of Audit, Santhosh Pillai – Retail Audit Director among others.

Shoppers can join this program quickly through kiosks at Lulu hypermarkets or online and benefit from various exclusive offers and redeemable points. Initially, “Happiness” is available in UAE and soon will be rolled out across its 248 stores in the GCC.

