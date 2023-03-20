Lulu To Build Mall of Srinagar

The foundation-laying ceremony of the Mall of Srinagar, which will begin with an investment of INR 2.5 billion was held at Sempora, Srinagar

Lulu Group is launching a new hypermarket in Jammu and Kashmir. Lulu Group and the UAE-based EMAR Group have partnered for the launch of the hypermarket. The foundation-laying ceremony of the “Mall of Srinagar” was held in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Rajit Radhakrishnan, Indian chief operations officer of Lulu, Amit Jain, CEO, EMMAR Group.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with Rajit Radhakrishnan, Indian chief operations officer of Lulu

The foundation-laying ceremony of the Mall of Srinagar, which will begin with an investment of INR 2.5 billion was held at Sempora, Srinagar. The project, which covers an area of 10 lakh square feet, is set to be completed by 2026 and will feature a globally renowned Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, among others. The new Mall will create 1500 jobs. The Lulu group will invest 200 crores in the union territory. The Mall will support local farmers through special facility to procure agro-products directly from the farmers. The Kashmir products will be promoted through Lulu Group’s 248 units across the world.

