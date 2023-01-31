Realme-Coca-Cola smartphone may soon be a reality

There are already leaked stories around the possibility of launching a new phone as part of the collaboration….reports Asian Lite News

Global smartphone brand realme and Coca-Cola are likely to join hands to bring a unique offering for the Indian market, which will be the biggest announcement of the year.

According to sources, the launch will be in line with realme’s philosophy of Leap forward experience enabled by powerful technologies and stunning design.

The product might benefit tremendously owing to realme and Coca-Cola’s massive appeal among the Indian youth. It will also be interesting to see two trendy brands coming together to create trendy lifestyle options for the youth.

realme currently has over 70 million customers in India and has been seen actively working with local communities and youth oriented brands for a wide range of unique technologies, offerings and experiential campaigns.

For realme, India has always remained the biggest and most important market with it contributing 50 per cent of the user base. The year 2022 has been an eventful year during which they have introduced a number of smartphones across its series to cater to the varied needs of its customers.

The phone is expected to have various brand-new and exciting features, as well as an innovative look — complementing product DNA of both the brands.

It is yet to be seen if the phone will be a special edition or a new smartphone range by realme and Coca-Cola, according to sources.

There was no response from any of the brands when reached out for a statement.

To create resonance among Indian youth, realme has executed multiple brand associations with top designers in India and platforms like FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week to provide them with leap forward brand experience.

Last year, realme collaborated with Amit Aggarwal to replicate and embody GT NEO 3T’s design ethos to his fashion line. realme NEO 3T’s exclusive checkered flag design symbolizing speed, passion, victory, and glory became an inspiration that powered realme x Amit Aggarwal �ONYX’ collection.

The collaboration at the country’s most sought-after premier fashion event presented an elevated exploration of trend-focused fashion concepts rooted in empowering design and brought a perfect fusion of technology and avant-garde design coming together to create amazing designs with the human touch.

The brand also recently released a youth track, �Naya Nazariya’, produced by realme Music Studio.

The new track sits at the centre of realme’s campaign for the realme 10 Pro series launch, “New Vision” that promotes a new way of thinking among the youth that embraces a larger vision of making conscious life choices and is a part of realme’s �Dare to Leap’ campaign for 2023.

Announcing the track, Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group had said that “With the rising stars of the country, a tone of inspiration, and the dare to leap” attitude, we want to turn the music studio into a platform that enables young people to be inspired while having fun.”

