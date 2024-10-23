The new realme C61 with 24 GB RAM launched in Oman

With massive battery life realme C61 improves the user experience through a variety of innovative artificial intelligence capabilities and technology, reports ASIAN LITE NEWS

MUSCAT : With the latest trend in mobile phones, realme, a rapidly expanding global brand in the smartphone sector, recently launched the cutting-edge “realme C61” model across the Oman market.

The new smartphone “realme C61” is designed to empower you to live life to the fullest, allowing you to take stunning photos while enjoying smooth, responsive productivity, games, and media—all in a slim, fashionable, and affordable phone.

Designed for the youth and other dynamic users, the “realme 61” is one of the most durable mobile; with an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, it can weather the numerous challenges of a hectic lifestyle.

Harsh Vardhan Shukla, realme Country Manager for Oman, said: “C61 is a smartphone that will be your companion for many years, offering plenty of storage for your media, an unprecedented battery guarantee, and the performance you need to multitask across your favorite personal and work apps. All this power comes packed into a phone thinner than ten credit cards stacked together”, adding further, the GCC incharge Shukla says, “It’s a device you can trust, no matter where you are or what you’re doing.”

Battery life The C61 comes with an innovative long-term battery, ensuring that it retains a significant portion of its original capacity, even after four years of regular use and it can also power through two full days on a single charge.

The screen is designed for pleasing eye comfort, providing a crisp display that enhances responsiveness to scrolling, animations, and transitions, making it suitable for various activities such as watching series, gaming, or browsing social feeds.

The C61’s 50MP camera sensor is a high-resolution device that captures detailed, sharp images with rich colors and excellent dynamic range. It allows for vivid video and photo capture for preserving memories and easily sharing them on social media.

Innovative Features:

realme C61 improves your user experience through a variety of innovative artificial intelligence capabilities and technology. With the Air Gestures control function, you can answer and mute calls or switch between video streams on social media without touching your device, which is ideal when both hands are occupied.

AI Noise Reduction intelligently detects, isolates, and suppresses background noise, improving call quality in noisy environments like wind, traffic, or chatter.

Meanwhile, the AI Boost Engine dynamically optimizes the performance of your phone based on what you’re doing at any given time. Smooth Boost and Game Boost optimize the system’s resources to match the needs of various workloads.

realme C61, which comes in dazzling gold & dark green, makes a dramatic fashion statement is distributed by reputed MHD group in Oman. Premium materials and sophisticated production techniques work together to create a device that is both visually appealing and tactilely satisfying. The finish contains millions of small mirror components. This produces a mesmerizing effect in which the light appears to dance across your phone’s surface.

