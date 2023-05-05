Samsung sets eyes on 2X growth in TV biz in India

In its QLED TV business, Samsung saw its business double between 2020 and 2020….reports Asian Lite News

Samsung on Thursday said that it expects its QLED TV business to grow by two times in India this year, as the company launched ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs, in sizes ranging from 50-98 inches.

Neo QLED 8K TVs start from Rs 314,990 while Neo QLED 4K TVs will be priced starting Rs 141,990 onwards.

Consumers buying Neo QLED TVs until May 25 can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs, said the company.

“We are bullish about the premium TV market. Our 2023 Neo QLED TV lineup focuses on connected living experiences through Samsung SmartThings, sustainability, gaming, innovation and design, offering a �More Wow than Ever’ experience,” Mohandeep Singh, SVP, consumer electronics business at Samsung India, told IANS.

The new TVs come with a Calm Onboarding feature with built-in IoT Hub for an ultimate connected device experience. Consumers can explore a new world of gaming with Samsung Gaming Hub and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro that are built into the new TVs.

Samsung said these new TVs are more sustainable than ever before with their SolarCell Remote that eliminates battery waste and the use of recycled packaging materials that can be upcycled into multi-purpose furniture.

In addition, AI Energy mode on the TV reduces energy consumption by 20 per cent by reducing TV brightness as per ambient light.

“The last few years, we have seen consumers buying larger screens and also embracing premium TVs like never before,” Singh said.

For instance, Samsung TVs above 55-inch saw a massive growth of 150 per cent between 2020 and 2022, 65-inch and above TVs grew 230 per cent while those above 75-inch saw 300 per cent growth.

“In 2023, we expect 55-inch and above TVs to grow by 2X over the previous year,” Singh told IANS.

Samsung’s QLED 8K TV business grew 2X in 2022 and the company expects it to grow 3X in 2023.

Singh also said there has been a rise in young people buying premium QLED TVs over the last few years.

“With these ultra-large screens, 8K resolution and next-level image and sound quality, we are confident that Neo QLED TVs will strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market in India,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

