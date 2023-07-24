Unprecedented exodus in Pakistan amidst economic turmoil

While official figures paint a dire picture, the reality could be even bleaker, as thousands more are believed to be resorting to illegal means to reach Europe…reports Antariksh Singh/Khalsavox

Pakistan is currently facing a deteriorating economy and escalating inflation, leading to an extraordinary departure of its citizens. The magnitude of this situation is astounding, as a staggering eight hundred thousand Pakistanis have left their country in just the first six months of this year, establishing a bleak and unprecedented record. Even more concerning is the fact that among these individuals, one hundred thousand were highly proficient professionals, such as doctors, nurses, engineers, IT experts, and accountants.

This article highlights the alarming brain drain crisis in Pakistan, which is occurring at an unprecedented rate. The country is experiencing economic turmoil, leading to a significant number of skilled professionals leaving in search of better opportunities abroad.

While official figures paint a dire picture, the reality could be even bleaker, as thousands more are believed to be resorting to illegal means to reach Europe.

According to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, a staggering 8.32 lakh Pakistanis left the country by June this year, and astonishingly, a significant portion of them, four lakhs, were educated and qualified professionals.

The situation has raised serious concerns as Pakistan has been grappling with large-scale emigration in recent years, but the mass departure of trained professionals is particularly worrisome. The perfect storm of rising unemployment, a collapsed economy, political instability, surging fundamentalism, and brain drain has set the stage for this troubling trend.

In the preceding year, approximately 7.65 lakh individuals left Pakistan, and out of those, a hundred thousand were highly skilled professionals. Most of the emigrants hailed from Punjab province, with around 27,000 from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

It is essential to note that the 2022 figure was three times higher than the numbers seen in 2021, a year marked by pandemic-related travel restrictions worldwide. Even in 2020, when the pandemic struck, 2.8 lakh Pakistanis sought better opportunities abroad.

Officially, a significant portion of the emigrants are heading to West Asian countries, primarily Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported in the Express Tribune in 2022. Among the European destinations, Romania emerged as a preferred choice for Pakistani emigrants.

Pakistan, in contrast to its neighboring country India, allows its citizens to hold dual citizenship, enabling them to keep their Pakistani passports while immigrating to other nations. This privilege, unfortunately, has contributed to corruption within Pakistan, as certain politicians and military officials exploit their dual citizenship status to divert funds overseas.

The brain drain phenomenon is not only a matter of concern for the individuals and families involved but also poses significant challenges to Pakistan’s economic growth and development. Addressing the root causes of this mass exodus is crucial to reverse the tide and ensure a brighter future for the nation.

ALSO READ-Terror accusations leave Pak-Afghan ties in fix

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]