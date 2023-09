VFS To Collect Biometric Samples

The roll out would take place in two broad phases with 59 centres to be operational by the January 1, 2024 and the rest under the phase 2 in line with the department’s directives…reports Asian Lite News

The Department of Home Affairs, Australia, has awarded the global biometric collection service across seven regions to VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions.

The agreement spanning Australian biometric collection centres (ABCC) at 165 locations worldwide include new geographies in addition to existing locations operated by VFS Global. Awarded regions comprise Americas, Mekong, Middle East and North Africa, North Asia, Pacific, South Asia and Southeast Asia. According to the agreement, VFS Global’s core services include Biometric Collection and Identity Verification, Digital Assistance with online visa applications submission and Online Payment Assistance on the Department’s ImmiAccount portal.

The company would also provide additional (as required services) such as remote interview hosting, document and claim checking, paper digitisation and local addressing and document delivery. The roll out would take place in two broad phases with 59 centres to be operational by the January 1, 2024 and the rest under the phase 2 in line with the department’s directives.

“Over many years the department and VFS Global have enjoyed a successful partnership, during which VFS Global have continued to demonstrate flexibility as the department’s needs have evolved over time. We look forward to the continued growth of this partnership and roll out of the biometrics collection program under the new agreement,” said Anthony Phillips, Director of In-Person Services and Support, Department of Home Affairs.

“This global award is another testament of our business excellence and trusted partnership with the Department of Home Affairs, Australia. We have been working with the department since 2004 and we will continue to elevate the experience of travellers across the world bound to Australia,” said Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer VFS Global.

The agreement also marks the maiden opening of Australian biometric collection centres (ABCC) by VFS Global in the Americas region.

ALSO READ-VFS Global Expands Visa Services Network for Sweden

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]