VFS Offers Passport and Attestation services in KSA

To ease the passport renewal process for Indian citizens residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the Embassy/ Consulate of India in KSA has unified efforts with VFS Global, the world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, to organise scattered tours to collect passport renewal applications & Documents Attestations for Indian communities residing in the remote locations of the central, eastern and western regions of the Kingdom.

VFS Global has been conducting these Consular Camps since 2009, covering Bisha, Jizan, Medina, Yanbu, Taif, Mecca and Najran in the western region. Similar tours are organised in the central & eastern region covering, Sakaka, Arar, Hafr Al Batin, Khafji, Hofuf, Al Quryat and Wadi Dawasir.

Tour dates have been announced for the period of September to December 2023. Indian nationals can submit their passport renewal or Document Attestation applications as per the instructions given below:

Applicants can select the service they need: passport renewal or document attestation Complete the online passport application form on the Govt. of India website based on the service required & region; print & sign the hard copy of the form Create a profile on the VFS Global website, and generate the Appointment confirmation letter Book an appointment for the consular camp locations online Arrive at the consular camp at the designated time and carry the printed form, supporting documents, and appointment confirmation email VFS Global will review the application and accept the documents at the Consular camp itself. Applicants will receive application process notifications via email/ SMS (if opted)

For the complete tour schedule, visit https://services.vfsglobal.com/sau/en/ind/attend-centre/RiyadhUmmAlHammam

A detailed guideline of how to apply is also available on https://services.vfsglobal.com/sau/en/ind/apply-passport

VFS Global has been providing visa and consular services for the Government of India in Saudi Arabia since 2009, operating a network of 11 Application Centres in as many cities in the Kingdom.

